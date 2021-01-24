Pizza Price Reaches $0.0128 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $397,609.47 and approximately $260.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pizza has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Pizza token can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00027190 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PIZZAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.