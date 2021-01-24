Ethereum Gold 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $82.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 67.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $143,210.21 and approximately $82.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00078198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.45 or 0.00841519 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00055080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.69 or 0.04519020 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017882 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

