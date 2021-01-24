Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of VRT stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.01. 3,341,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,365. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,910 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 107.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,749,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,504,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,372,000 after purchasing an additional 524,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7,489.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $23,334,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.