Shift (SHIFT) Price Up 39.1% This Week

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Shift has a total market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Shift has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002800 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001334 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002511 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Shift Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

