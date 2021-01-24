The Sandbox Price Reaches $0.0952 on Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0952 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 85.1% against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $62.50 million and approximately $39.40 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00027136 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 656,556,458 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SANDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.