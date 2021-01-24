JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Up 33.4% Over Last Week

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for $37.87 or 0.00117414 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00056076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00129550 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00075858 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00283586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00070781 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,201.20 or 0.99839986 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

