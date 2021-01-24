Tael Reaches One Day Volume of $775,262.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.11, $34.91, $45.75 and $6.32.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00076025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.93 or 0.00836162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00054222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.59 or 0.04475928 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.11, $7.20, $5.22, $62.56, $10.00, $45.75, $4.92, $13.96, $6.32, $119.16, $24.72 and $34.91. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.