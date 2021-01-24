William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

WIMHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded William Hill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of WIMHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,643. William Hill has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $16.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 2.28.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

