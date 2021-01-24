SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SSEZY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.24. 31,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SSE has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

