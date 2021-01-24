Dev Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $551,100.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $551,100.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $4.81 or 0.00014953 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000469 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008520 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

Dev Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

