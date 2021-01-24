Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Tops $247.59 on Major Exchanges

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $427,905.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be bought for about $247.59 or 0.00769769 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

Polyient Games Governance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

