ContentBox (BOX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.23 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $1.49 million and $2.23 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00011061 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00416312 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 457.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.