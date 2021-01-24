Metal Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.02 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $26.76 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00076370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.57 or 0.00820843 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00054378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.88 or 0.04507611 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017953 BTC.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.