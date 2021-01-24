Analyzing Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) & Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fangdd Network Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Fangdd Network Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $8.75 billion 0.38 $200,000.00 N/A N/A Fangdd Network Group $511.05 million 1.45 -$73.31 million ($4.14) -2.14

Cushman & Wakefield has higher revenue and earnings than Fangdd Network Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Fangdd Network Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield -2.32% -17.04% -2.72% Fangdd Network Group -28.34% -51.39% -18.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cushman & Wakefield and Fangdd Network Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 0 1 5 0 2.83 Fangdd Network Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus target price of $15.85, suggesting a potential upside of 4.28%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Fangdd Network Group.

Volatility & Risk

Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fangdd Network Group has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Fangdd Network Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield has a strategic partnership with Vanke Service. It serves real estate owners and occupiers. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products. As of December 31, 2019, its marketplace had approximately 1,254,580 real estate agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

