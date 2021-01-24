Brokerages Expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Otonomy posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Otonomy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Otonomy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 399,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 229,116 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Otonomy by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,184,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at $136,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 546,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,758. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $237.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.31. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

