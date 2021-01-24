NULS Hits 24 Hour Volume of $41.08 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. NULS has a market cap of $35.26 million and approximately $41.08 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00054501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00128993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00075692 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00283320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00070423 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,407.33 or 1.00383869 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars.

