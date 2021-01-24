StarDEX Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. StarDEX has a market capitalization of $268,334.79 and $3,842.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StarDEX has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StarDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00076524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.06 or 0.00824134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00054595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,434.92 or 0.04444757 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017879 BTC.

About StarDEX

StarDEX (XSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,011 tokens. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve . StarDEX’s official website is stardex.io

Buying and Selling StarDEX

StarDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSTARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for StarDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.