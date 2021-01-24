Electra (ECA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. Electra has a total market capitalization of $442,053.35 and $2,248.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 835.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Electra

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,603,863,083 coins and its circulating supply is 28,736,706,530 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

