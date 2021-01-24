cVault.finance (CORE) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $42.11 million and $1.07 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $4,211.03 or 0.13043943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00054501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00128993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00075692 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00283320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00070423 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,407.33 or 1.00383869 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.