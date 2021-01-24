dForce USDx Price Hits $0.98 on Exchanges (USDX)

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. dForce USDx has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $8,948.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USDx token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,884.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.69 or 0.01353897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.53 or 0.00541097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048018 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000469 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009573 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002444 BTC.

dForce USDx Token Profile

dForce USDx (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,295,479 tokens. dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . dForce USDx’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network

dForce USDx Token Trading

dForce USDx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USDx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USDx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

