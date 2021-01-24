Manna (MANNA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. Manna has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $18.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Manna has traded 114.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Manna alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,109.40 or 1.00459119 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003222 BTC.

About Manna

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,945,651 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,982 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MANNAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.