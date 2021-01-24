Synthetix One Day Trading Volume Reaches $327.52 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix token can now be purchased for about $17.64 or 0.00055196 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $327.52 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00077194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.91 or 0.00841324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.89 or 0.04454860 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018021 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00025758 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix is a token. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling Synthetix

Synthetix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.