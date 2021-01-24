Zen Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $999,320.89 and approximately $15.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.31 or 0.00552945 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00187944 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004236 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

