HashCoin (HSC) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $209,243.04 and approximately $17,917.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00077114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.02 or 0.00864274 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00054976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.35 or 0.04472455 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018028 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HSCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.