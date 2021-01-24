Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0378 on Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Velas token can currently be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $79.66 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002053 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 tokens. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

Velas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

