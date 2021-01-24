Ultragate (ULG) Price Down 22.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Ultragate has a total market cap of $23,415.47 and $31.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultragate coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ultragate has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011220 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 102.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ultragate Coin Profile

Ultragate is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 10,468,386 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net

Buying and Selling Ultragate

Ultragate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultragate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ULGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ultragate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultragate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.