Veros Price Up 142.6% This Week (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Veros has traded up 142.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Veros coin can currently be purchased for about $7.05 or 0.00022062 BTC on major exchanges. Veros has a total market cap of $8.65 million and $113,988.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00077114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.02 or 0.00864274 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00054976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.35 or 0.04472455 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018028 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros (CRYPTO:VRS) is a coin. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. The official website for Veros is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VRSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.