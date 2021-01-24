Refereum (RFR) Price Tops $0.0039

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Refereum has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $19.58 million and $7.45 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00077706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.71 or 0.00874094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.17 or 0.04482587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018151 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RFRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.