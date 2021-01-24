Nano (NANO) Market Cap Tops $449.07 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. Nano has a market cap of $449.07 million and $57.10 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $3.37 or 0.00010608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,771.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.54 or 0.04241390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00435251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.65 or 0.01358607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.13 or 0.00544919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00429309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00280884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00023666 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

