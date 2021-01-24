Analysts Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.68 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce $73.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.28 million and the lowest is $73.08 million. The Bancorp posted sales of $55.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year sales of $278.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.55 million to $278.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $316.02 million, with estimates ranging from $310.94 million to $321.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In other The Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $592,362.15. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 10.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 315,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,422. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $998.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.66.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

