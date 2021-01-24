Hive Hits Market Capitalization of $57.64 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $57.64 million and approximately $27.48 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hive has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000136 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000240 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00047475 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 414,547,839 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official website is hive.io

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

