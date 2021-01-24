BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion.

DOOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of DOOO stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.64. The stock had a trading volume of 38,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75. BRP has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $72.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 3.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BRP during the third quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BRP during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BRP during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

