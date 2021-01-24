Binance USD (BUSD) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Binance USD has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $1.42 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00076789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.00864857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00053923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.78 or 0.04468547 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018174 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00025905 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile



According to CryptoCompare, "Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. "

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.