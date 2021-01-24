GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,359.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,742,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,362,066 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,213,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWPH traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.70. The company had a trading volume of 279,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.38 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $144.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. GW Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

