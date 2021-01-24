$77.95 Million in Sales Expected for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to announce $77.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.10 million. Potbelly posted sales of $101.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year sales of $294.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $293.50 million to $295.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $329.95 million, with estimates ranging from $326.40 million to $333.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The business had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Potbelly by 56.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 102,414 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the third quarter worth about $6,695,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Potbelly during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Potbelly by 41.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 79,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Potbelly stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.97. 42,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,038. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

