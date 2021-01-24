TrueUSD Reaches Market Cap of $413.23 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One TrueUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $413.23 million and approximately $85.59 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00077344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.52 or 0.00871093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00055533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.63 or 0.04478391 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018196 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 412,569,588 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

