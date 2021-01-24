Chainlink (LINK) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $9.88 billion and approximately $3.82 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chainlink has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $24.55 or 0.00077344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.52 or 0.00871093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00055533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.63 or 0.04478391 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018196 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00026223 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

LINK is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,509,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

