Brokerages Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.61. Customers Bancorp reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $141.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

CUBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.53. 106,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $711.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $132,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $373,500. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

