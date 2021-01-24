$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Etsy posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.32.

In other Etsy news, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $977,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,921 shares of company stock valued at $29,579,974. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,941. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $225.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

