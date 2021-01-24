Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ekso Bionics’ earnings. Ekso Bionics reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ekso Bionics.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 140.82% and a negative return on equity of 201.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EKSO shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of EKSO stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,148. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares in the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

