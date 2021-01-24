Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Post -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.46). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at $67,932. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 70,884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 117,614 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 173,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,932. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $725.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

