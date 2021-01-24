Starbase 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,497.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Starbase has a market cap of $272,996.32 and $4,497.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 49.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00076789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.00864857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00053923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.78 or 0.04468547 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018174 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.