ZB Token Market Cap Hits $127.31 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular exchanges. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $127.31 million and $11.01 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00076789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.00864857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00053923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.78 or 0.04468547 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018174 BTC.

About ZB Token



According to CryptoCompare, "ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. "

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.