BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,942. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $43.90.
In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,380,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,018.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 216,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 197,403 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
