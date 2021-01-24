BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,942. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,380,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,018.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 216,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 197,403 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.