SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of TSE SSRM traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.25. 512,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,484. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$12.12 and a 1 year high of C$33.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.22. The stock has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.68.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory John Martin sold 2,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.76, for a total transaction of C$60,241.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,063,986.72.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

