Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.57. The stock had a trading volume of 958,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,129. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $165.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.86 and a 200 day moving average of $146.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2,868.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 167,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,535,000 after buying an additional 161,898 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 67,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 35,985 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

