BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$83.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

TSE DOO traded down C$1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting C$87.38. The stock had a trading volume of 85,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,084. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 35.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$84.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.65. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of C$18.56 and a twelve month high of C$91.38.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 5.6500003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

