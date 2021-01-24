Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will post $1.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 million to $4.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.70 million, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $50.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $701,825 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

INO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. 13,490,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,577,525. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

