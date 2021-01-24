Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Reaches $145.46 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $145.46 million and $4.33 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00120913 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008024 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.04 or 0.01108883 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,230,337,600 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

