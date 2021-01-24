Friendz (FDZ) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Friendz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $711,563.52 and approximately $44,838.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00077102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.30 or 0.00859456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.16 or 0.04470401 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00016308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018183 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,425,114 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

